Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :After the eighteen ill-fated flood victims succumbing to death due to the bus inferno incident on M9 Motorway, the other day, the Jamshoro district police on Thursday have registered a FIR nominating the vehicle's driver and owner in the case.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sub Inspector Ali Asghar of the National Highways and Motorway Police at Nooriabad police station.

The coach driver Imran Shaikh and owner Noor Malik have been booked in the FIR under sections 302, 427, 279 and 322 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

An entire family of eighteen people hailing from Khairpur, Nathan Shah taluka of Dadu district, lost their lives in the incident.

The deceased included Imdad Mugheri, his mother, wife, three sisters, six daughters, five sons and a nephew.

All the dead bodies were sent to Khairpur Nathan Shah through Edhi's ambulances.

As many as fifty-five passengers were traveling in the bus and among them thirty-seven managed to escape from the vehicle which was in flames, according to the report.

According to the complainant, the bus caught fire from a short circuit.

He claimed that the vehicle, which was taking passengers from Karachi to Hyderabad, was unfit and substandard.

According to him, after the horrific incident, the motorway police reached the spot within five minutes and the rescue teams took 7 minutes to reach the site.

