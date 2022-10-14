UrduPoint.com

Jamshoro Police Books Owner, Driver In Bus Inferno Incident Claiming 18 Lives

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :After the eighteen ill-fated flood victims succumbing to death due to the bus inferno incident on M9 Motorway, the other day, the Jamshoro district police on Thursday have registered a FIR nominating the vehicle's driver and owner in the case.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sub Inspector Ali Asghar of the National Highways and Motorway Police at Nooriabad police station.

The coach driver Imran Shaikh and owner Noor Malik have been booked in the FIR under sections 302, 427, 279 and 322 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

An entire family of eighteen people hailing from Khairpur, Nathan Shah taluka of Dadu district, lost their lives in the incident.

The deceased included Imdad Mugheri, his mother, wife, three sisters, six daughters, five sons and a nephew.

All the dead bodies were sent to Khairpur Nathan Shah through Edhi's ambulances.

As many as fifty-five passengers were traveling in the bus and among them thirty-seven managed to escape from the vehicle which was in flames, according to the report.

According to the complainant, the bus caught fire from a short circuit.

He claimed that the vehicle, which was taking passengers from Karachi to Hyderabad, was unfit and substandard.

According to him, after the horrific incident, the motorway police reached the spot within five minutes and the rescue teams took 7 minutes to reach the site.

zmb/ maq

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Dead Fire Police Flood Motorway Police Station Driver Vehicle Wife Hyderabad Jamshoro Khairpur Dadu SITE FIR Family From Coach

Recent Stories

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

5 minutes ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

16 minutes ago
 Russia Will Not Supply Oil to Countries That Set A ..

Russia Will Not Supply Oil to Countries That Set Any Price Cap - Novak

16 minutes ago
 German Federal Prosecutors Take Over Rail 'Sabotag ..

German Federal Prosecutors Take Over Rail 'Sabotage' Probe

16 minutes ago
 COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh ..

COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh

19 minutes ago
 BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online b ..

BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online bio-data enrollment

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.