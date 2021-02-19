UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamshoro Police Found Three Dead Bodies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:56 PM

Jamshoro Police found three dead bodies

The Jamshoro police found three dead bodies including two of young boys on Friday from different localities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Jamshoro police found three dead bodies including two of young boys on Friday from different localities. According to the police, the dead body of 13 years old Zeeshan Brohi was found from a saline water channel in a village in Jamshoro.

The boy had gone missing on February 16. The police said the cause of Brohi's drowning was not known and further investigation was underway. In a separate incident a 10 years old boy Zain Ali Laghari lost his life after falling in his house's underground water tank.

The police said Laghari remained missing for several hours before his body was found in the tank.

The Jamshoro police found another dead body of an unknown man, aged around 50 years, near Chapra hotel in Nooriabad area. The police said the injuries on his body showed that he was probably hit by a vehicle on M9 Motorway and the accident was not witnessed by anyone due to the dark of the night.

The body was shifted to the Edhi morgue while his fingerprints were taken for identification through NADRA.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Water Motorway Hotel Vehicle Young Man Jamshoro Tank February From

Recent Stories

UK Prime Minister urges G7 to 'move together' on g ..

19 seconds ago

Inter-provincial drug pusher arrested

20 seconds ago

Dist admin retrieves 1218 acres land from grabbers ..

1 minute ago

Borrell Ready to Invite JCPOA Participants, US for ..

1 minute ago

PSI Abbottabad provides modern training to police ..

5 minutes ago

Former KU VC Professor Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali buried ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.