Jamshoro Police Seize Consignment Of Fake Pesticides, Arrest 4 Suspects

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 09:53 PM

The Jamshoro district police have seized a large consignment of spurious pesticides being smuggled from Shikarpur to Karachi on Saturday

The SHO of Jamshoro police station Ayaz Abro informed that they stopped a truck accompanied by a car near Thermal Power House Colony on the Indus Highway.

According to him, the truck was filled with a consignment of fake agricultural medicines worth tens of millions of rupees.

He told that they also arrested 4 suspects, identified as Ghulam Murtaza Mahar, Maqsood Khan, Manzoor and Nadir Ali Magsi who were travelling in those vehicles.

The SHO added that the suspects belonged to Karachi, Shikarpur and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts.Chandio said they would lodged FIR under the relevant laws against the arrested persons and the illegal companies involved in the smuggling.

