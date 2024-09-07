Jamshoro Police Seize Consignment Of Fake Pesticides, Arrest 4 Suspects
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 09:53 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Jamshoro district police have seized a large consignment of spurious pesticides being smuggled from Shikarpur to Karachi on Saturday.
The SHO of Jamshoro police station Ayaz Abro informed that they stopped a truck accompanied by a car near Thermal Power House Colony on the Indus Highway.
According to him, the truck was filled with a consignment of fake agricultural medicines worth tens of millions of rupees.
He told that they also arrested 4 suspects, identified as Ghulam Murtaza Mahar, Maqsood Khan, Manzoor and Nadir Ali Magsi who were travelling in those vehicles.
The SHO added that the suspects belonged to Karachi, Shikarpur and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts.Chandio said they would lodged FIR under the relevant laws against the arrested persons and the illegal companies involved in the smuggling.
