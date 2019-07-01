UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamshoro Power Company's Chief Financial Officer Suspended

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:24 PM

Jamshoro Power Company's Chief Financial Officer suspended

The Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL), Jamshoro, has put its Chief Financial Officer Shamsul-Arfin under suspension

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL), Jamshoro, has put its Chief Financial Officer Shamsul-Arfin under suspension.

According to an office order issued on Monday, the 116th meeting of the JPCL's board of Directors (BoD) in the light of an inquiry had decided the suspension.

The inquiry conducted by a committee of Genco Holdings Company Limited (GHCL) pointed out that Arfin acquired extension of service beyond July 27, 2014, through concealment of facts.

Related Topics

Company Jamshoro July

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General, Mohammed Al Gergawi discuss ..

9 minutes ago

Minister directs police to recover abducted Hindu ..

9 seconds ago

Water Board Managing Director condoles demise of D ..

11 seconds ago

National baseball Training Camp in progress for We ..

12 seconds ago

Shah Mehmood Qureshi promises to resolve traders' ..

14 seconds ago

Nine victims of Hassanabad incident laid to rest

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.