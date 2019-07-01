The Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL), Jamshoro, has put its Chief Financial Officer Shamsul-Arfin under suspension

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL), Jamshoro , has put its Chief Financial Officer Shamsul-Arfin under suspension.

According to an office order issued on Monday, the 116th meeting of the JPCL's board of Directors (BoD) in the light of an inquiry had decided the suspension.

The inquiry conducted by a committee of Genco Holdings Company Limited (GHCL) pointed out that Arfin acquired extension of service beyond July 27, 2014, through concealment of facts.