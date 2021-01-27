UrduPoint.com
Jan 30 Last Date To Apply For Goseplure Ropes To Counter Pink Bollworm

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Agriculture department has advised farmers to apply for Goseplure Ropes at subsidized price till Jan 30 to tackle pink bollworm.

The Punjab government had launched the initiative to provide Goseplure Ropes to progressive farmers of 54 cotton growing tahsils to enhance per acre cotton yield. Demonstration plots would also be developed in cotton growing areas, agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Farmers, men or women, or their groups, owning up to 50 acres land in irrigated areas can apply for Goseplure Ropes in all the 54 tahsils of Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions till Jan 30.

The farmers can get Rs 1000 per acre subsidy, spokesman said adding that 60 per cent subsidy would be provided at the time of purchase and remaining 40 per cent at the end of the crop season.

Draw would be held to filter out the successful farmers. Farmers can obtain forms from the agriculture extension department or download these from web site 'www.ext.agripunjab.gov.pk'Copy of the forms can also be used and farmers must get receipt after applying for the facility.

