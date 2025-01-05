Open Menu

Jan. 6 Last Date To Submit Forms For FJWU Admissions For Spring 2025 Semester

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Jan. 6 last date to submit forms for FJWU admissions for Spring 2025 semester

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) January 6 last date to submit forms for Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Rawalpindi admissions for the spring 2025 semester.

FJWU opening admissions for Spring 2025 semester had invited the female students to apply for a wide range of Bachelor’s, M.Phil., and Ph.D. programs at its City Campus (Rawalpindi) and Chakri Campus.

The deadline for submission of the applications is January 6, and the merit list will be published on the university website in the second week of January 2025.

Under the visionary leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Bushra Mirza T.I., FJWU continues to provide a world-class education with a highly qualified faculty, many of whom hold foreign degrees.

Both campuses offer a dynamic academic environment, equipping students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s rapidly changing professional landscape.

FJWU is committed to supporting its students through scholarships, career counseling, and internship opportunities.

Its Career Development Centre plays a vital role in connecting the students with internships and job placements, both locally and internationally, ensuring they are well-prepared for future challenges.

Aspiring students are encouraged to seize the opportunity to join FJWU, an institution dedicated to empowering women through education.

The applications must be submitted before the deadline, and detailed program information is available on the university’s official website at www.fjwu.edu.pk.

FJWU remains a beacon of excellence, inspiring women across Pakistan to lead, innovate, and succeed on the global stage.

According to FJWU spokesperson, FJWU has achieved a remarkable milestone in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025, solidifying its position as the top women’s university in Pakistan.

FJWU proudly ranks 34th among all Higher Education Institutions in Pakistan, 140th in Southern Asia, and within the 501-520 band in Asia.

These achievements underscore FJWU’s unwavering dedication to quality education, innovation, and empowering women to excel on a global stage.

She further said that the university’s success is a testament to the relentless efforts of its faculty, staff, and students, who have fostered a culture of academic excellence and innovation.

With its mission to shape empowered, ambitious women, FJWU continues to lead by example, creating opportunities for personal and professional growth, she added.

