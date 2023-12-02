Jan Achakzai extends congratulations to Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayad Al-Nahyan on UAE National Day

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information extended heartfelt congratulations to President Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayad Al-Nahyan and the people of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the National Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information extended heartfelt congratulations to President Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayad Al-Nahyan and the people of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the National Day.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Minister Achkzai expressed deep admiration for the remarkable progress and achievements of the UAE under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayad Al-Nahyan. He commended the enduring spirit of unity, innovation, and prosperity that characterizes the nation.

Jan Achkzai highlighted the strong and friendly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, emphasizing the shared values and common goals that bind the two regions. He conveyed best wishes for continued success, peace, and prosperity to the leadership and citizens of the United Arab Emirates.

As Balochistan joins in celebrating the UAE National Day, Minister Achkzai affirmed the commitment to fostering and strengthening the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE for mutual benefit and for the region.