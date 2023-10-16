Open Menu

Jan Achakzai Praises China's Vision For Safeguarding Regional Peace & Stability

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Information Minister Balochistan Jan Achakzai Monday said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a way forward for timely completion of ongoing projects and highly praised China's vision for safeguarding regional peace and stability.

"China's support to Pakistan has always been meaningfully aimed to support the country in overcoming the challenges", he said while talking to ptv news channel.

CPEC is a game changer for Pakistan and many projects under this mega project have already been completed while the work on the rest of the projects is underway, he added.

He said that the pace of work on the CPEC projects will be further expedited in the coming days, and the cooperation between the two countries is being enhanced in various areas including agriculture, special economic zones, information technology, and exploration of mineral resources.

He also thanked the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan during the financial crisis, adding, CPEC project has brought "peace, prosperity and development opportunities not only to Pakistan but also to the entire region".

Replying a question, he said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is ‘a win-win economic initiative which has opened vast opportunities for all investors around the world.

China had always proved to be a reliable partner and a trusted friend, he added.

