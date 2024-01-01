Jan condemns attack on Fazl-ur Rehman’s convoy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman and his caravan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that thanks be to Allah Almighty that Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman remained safe in the attack on his caravan.

He said that Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman has rendered valuable services for the country and nation.

Jan Achakzai requested all political leaders to be very careful regarding security.

He said that terrorists would never succeed in achieving their nefarious goals, the entire nation and the law enforcement agencies have sacrificed a lot to bring stability and improve the security situation in the country.

The actions of the law enforcement agencies against terrorists will continue until the end of terrorism, he mentioned.