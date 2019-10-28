Jan-e-Alam promoted as DFO Forest Department

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :On the recommendations of Provincial Selection board (PSB), the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has promoted Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO BS 17), Jan-e-Alam as Divisional Forest Officer (DFO BS 18) with immediate effect and until further order.

According to a notification of Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, DFO Jan-e-Alam upon promotion has been directed to continue his services as DFO Working Plan, Unit-III Forestry Planning and Monitoring Circle (FP&MC), Forest Department Peshawar.

A PCS officer of Forest Cadre, DFO Jan-e-Alam had served as SDFO Bagnator Abbottabad, Pattan Lower Kohistan, Charsadda, Oghi Mansehra, Buner and Planning Officer Environment and Forest Department.