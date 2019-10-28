UrduPoint.com
Jan-e-Alam Promoted As DFO Forest Department

Mon 28th October 2019

On the recommendations of Provincial Selection Board (PSB), the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has promoted Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO BS 17), Jan-e-Alam as Divisional Forest Officer (DFO BS 18) with immediate effect and until further order

According to a notification of Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, DFO Jan-e-Alam upon promotion has been directed to continue his services as DFO Working Plan, Unit-III Forestry Planning and Monitoring Circle (FP&MC), Forest Department Peshawar.

A PCS officer of Forest Cadre, DFO Jan-e-Alam had served as SDFO Bagnator Abbottabad, Pattan Lower Kohistan, Charsadda, Oghi Mansehra, Buner and Planning Officer Environment and Forest Department.

More Stories From Pakistan

