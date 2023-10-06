Jan hails BRSP for receiving Aziz-ul Haq Rural Development A ward

Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Friday visited the office of the Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP) on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023)

He congratulated the institution for receiving the Aziz-ul Haq Rural Development Award 2023 and expressed his happiness.

The Balochistan Rural Support Program was given this award recently by the Center for Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific during a ceremony in Laos.

Caretaker Information Minister Balochistan Jan Achakzai said that the BRSP receiving this award was a great honour for Balochistan and we were proud that an NGO from Balochistan has received this award.

It should be noted that this award is given to individuals or organizations that have performed exceptionally well and BRSP is the first NGO in Pakistan to be honored with this award.

Minister Jan Achakzai said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki would soon invite the head of BRSP to his office and jointly appreciate the performance of the institution, the award and the honour of Balochistan.