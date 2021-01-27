UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jan Jamali Appointed As Honorary Consul General Turkey In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:12 PM

Senior politician and member of Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali has been appointed as Honorary Consul General of Turkey in Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior politician and member of Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali has been appointed as Honorary Consul General of Turkey in Pakistan.

Turkish Ambassador to Islamabad Ehsan Mustafa on the occasion assigned responsibilities to Honorary Consul General Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and said that the nominated Consul General will play his responsibility to promote effective cooperation and friendly relations between the two Islamic countries in various fields, according to the statement issued.

The Turkish national flag will be hoisted at his residence in Quetta.

It should be noted that Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, a member of Balochistan Assembly from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), is also a retired captain from the Pakistan Army.

He had started his political career in political leadership as Chairman Municipal Committee Usta Muhammad in supervision of former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

He had served twice in a row as Deputy Chairman Senate in the Upper House, Chief Minister Balochistan, Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Minister for education and Minister for Services and General Administration Department.

He has performed various parliamentary duties in an efficient manner and is counted among the astute politicians of Balochistan.

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali is viewed with respect by all political parties. Political and social leaders of Balochistan have expressed happiness over the nomination of Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali as Honorary Consul General of Turkey.

