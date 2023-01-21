UrduPoint.com

Jan Jamali Condemns Terrorist Attack On Jaffar Express

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Jan Jamali condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar Express

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali strongly condemned the incident of terror on Jafar Express on Friday.

In his condemnatory statement, he said that some subversive elements wanted to sabotage the peace-building process in the province which would be thwarted in any case.

In this regard, we have to show national unity to put an end to the terrorism in the province, he said.

The Acting Governor of Balochistan directed that all medical facilities should be provided to the injured immediately.

He also directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest those behind this terrorist attack as soon as possible and bring them justice so that peace could be maintained in the area.

