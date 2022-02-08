Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of the grandmother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on Tuesday

In a condolence statement, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.