UrduPoint.com

Jan Jamali Condoles On Death Of Sadiq Sanjarani's Grandmother

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Jan Jamali condoles on death of Sadiq Sanjarani's grandmother

Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of the grandmother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of the grandmother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on Tuesday.

In a condolence statement, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

