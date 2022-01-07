Jan Jamali directs PDMA, district admin to expedite relief activities in rain affected areas in Balochistan

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Friday directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administration to accelerate relief activities in rain and snowfall affected areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Friday directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administration to accelerate relief activities in rain and snowfall affected areas of the province.

In a statement, He said that thousands of people in different parts of Balochistan have been affected due to inclement weather where relief should be provided to the affected families as soon as possible so that people could return to their normal lives.

The speaker said that after heavy rains in Makran division, heavy snowfall has fallen in Killa Abdullah, Chaman, Killa Saifullah and Ziarat districts. In these areas, the district administration should first restore the communication system to facilitate the resumption of relief work, he added.

He said due to flood and snowfall, daily life in many parts of Balochistan has been disrupted saying that the Balochistan government should speed up relief work so that people could be saved in rain affected areas.

He said that in view of the forecast of the Meteorological Department, the district administration in all the districts of Balochistan should remain alert so that timely relief could be provided to the people.

Jan Muhammad Jamali said that the district administration should address the grievances of tourists from different provinces in Ziarat and other areas.

The speaker thanked the District Administration, PDMA and the Pakistan Army personnel working in the relief and said that the agencies concerned were always ready to provide relief to the people in difficult time.