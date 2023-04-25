UrduPoint.com

Jan Jamali Expresses Grief Over Death Of Pervez Khattak's Wife

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 09:15 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the wife of former Chief Minister KPK and former Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak.

He extended his condolences with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Khattak over the death of his wife and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

