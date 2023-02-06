UrduPoint.com

Jan Jamali Extends Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Turkiye Tremor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Jan Jamali extends condolence over loss of lives in Turkiye tremor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Acting Governor of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property caused by the earthquake in Turkiye.

He said that in this difficult time, the government and people of Pakistan expressed full solidarity with their brothers and sisters in difficult time.

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said that Pakistan and Turkiye were two brotherly countries and Turkiye had always provided full support to its Pakistani brothers and sisters at all times and occasions be it natural disasters or climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Balochistan Governor All Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents ove ..

UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

17 minutes ago
 UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish ..

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish Presidents, expresses condole ..

47 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

2 hours ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.