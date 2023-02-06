Jan Jamali extends condolence over loss of lives in Turkiye tremor

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Acting Governor of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property caused by the earthquake in Turkiye.

He said that in this difficult time, the government and people of Pakistan expressed full solidarity with their brothers and sisters in difficult time.

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said that Pakistan and Turkiye were two brotherly countries and Turkiye had always provided full support to its Pakistani brothers and sisters at all times and occasions be it natural disasters or climate change.