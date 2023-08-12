Open Menu

Jan Jamali Terms Name Of Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar For Caretaker PM Positive Sign For Country

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 09:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Saturday termed the name of Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker prime minister, a positive sign for the country and Balochistan.

In a statement, he said that Islamabad has recognized the importance and usefulness of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) saying that it was a good thing that the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan was from BAP.

He said that the Balochistan Awami Party has always given priority to the betterment of the country and the nation.

"Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is an excellent choice as caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan", he said.

The Speaker said that it was a positive step that the caretaker Prime Minister has taken from the smallest province.

