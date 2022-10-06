Jan Jamali urges students to work hard for making name of country bright

UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Thursday urged the students to work hard and make the name of their country and province bright

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Thursday urged the students to work hard and make the name of their country and province bright.

The land of Balochistan produces precious minerals and excellent fruits. If our society starts producing intelligent and far-sighted people, then no one can stop us from setting new paths of development, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation of position holders under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Principal of Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Zhob. The position holders included Muhammad Kamil Khan, Muhammad Zahid Khan and Abdul Ghafoor.

Acting Governor Balochistan urged the students of Balochistan Residential College (BRC), who took positions in the FSC and Matric examinations across the province to work harder and make the name of their country and province bright.

He said that it was commendable that Balochistan Residential College Zhob has shown high performance in a very short period of time and its students have achieved prominent positions in the province which credit goes to the Principal of BRC and his entire team.

He said that this was the age of competition and according to the new era, mental strength has been given priority over physical strength, so let the youth adopt modern technological skills along with knowledge.

He said that people belonging to the field of knowledge and providing intellectual guidance to the society should be given special importance and respect.

