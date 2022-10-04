Jan Jamali vows to ensure attendance of professors, employees in UoB

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Tuesday said that the government has to take bold decisions in the education sector for protection to the coming generations through provision of quality knowledge.

He made it clear in blunt words that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure the attendance of teachers and employees in the University of Balochistan, no negligence could be tolerated and strict legal action to be taken against the violators.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 8th Senate meeting of the University of Balochistan (UoB).

On this occasion, Provincial Secretary Hafeez Jamali, SMIT member Abdul Saboor Kakar, Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Professor Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Abdul Nasir Dotani were present.

Acting Governor Balochistan was given a briefing regarding the performance of the University of Balochistan and the future plan of action.

Addressing the meeting, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said that the Senate was an honor as well as a responsibility, all of us should sincerely support and cooperate in the efforts that the Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Professor Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman was making to run the affairs of the university smoothly in difficult circumstances.

He stressed on maintaining strong links between all public sector universities and benefiting from each other's experiences.

Despite, many important decisions were made as a result of the suggestions and recommendations of the participants of the eighth session of the University of Balochistan (UoB).