Open Menu

Jan Lauds Efforts Of Army Chief For Curbing Currency Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Jan lauds efforts of Army Chief for curbing currency smuggling

Balochistan Interim Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Thursday lauded efforts of the Pakistan's Army Chief for preventing currency smuggling in the country which termed positive sign for interest of motherland

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Balochistan Interim Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Thursday lauded efforts of the Pakistan's Army Chief for preventing currency smuggling in the country which termed positive sign for interest of motherland.

He said that the Pakistan's Army Chief and his team stopped the mafia involved in currency smuggling by taking timely measures saying that the mafia wanted to spread chaos in the currency market through black marketing.

He said that the situation has improved, now the State Bank and other economic institutions should use this opportunity to boost the system.

The Information Minister also said that smuggling has reduced and the price of sugar has stabilized in the country.

Balochistan Chief Minister has also taken steps to stop electricity theft and sugar smuggling as per the wishes of Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Information Minister Electricity Bank Price Market

Recent Stories

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

13 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, empha ..

Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, emphasizes cross-border harmony

14 minutes ago
 Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in ..

Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in high-risk areas

14 minutes ago
 ‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global ..

‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global collaboration to triple worl ..

28 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabsh ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabshah

14 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental ..

Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental colleges' entry test: ETEA

15 minutes ago
Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natu ..

Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natural Stone U-13 Inter Zonal Cri ..

15 minutes ago
 India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK ..

India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK PM

14 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

Flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

28 minutes ago
 20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd p ..

20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd phase drive

14 minutes ago
 Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergen ..

Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergence of ever lasting peace in So ..

14 minutes ago
 MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use on ..

MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use online licence renewal service

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan