Jan lauds efforts of Army Chief for curbing currency smuggling

Balochistan Interim Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Thursday lauded efforts of the Pakistan's Army Chief for preventing currency smuggling in the country which termed positive sign for interest of motherland

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Balochistan Interim Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Thursday lauded efforts of the Pakistan's Army Chief for preventing currency smuggling in the country which termed positive sign for interest of motherland.

He said that the Pakistan's Army Chief and his team stopped the mafia involved in currency smuggling by taking timely measures saying that the mafia wanted to spread chaos in the currency market through black marketing.

He said that the situation has improved, now the State Bank and other economic institutions should use this opportunity to boost the system.

The Information Minister also said that smuggling has reduced and the price of sugar has stabilized in the country.

Balochistan Chief Minister has also taken steps to stop electricity theft and sugar smuggling as per the wishes of Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, he said.