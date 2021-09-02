UrduPoint.com

Jan Muhamamd Khan Jamali Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Senior Ali Shah Geelani

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Jan Muhamamd Khan Jamali expresses sorrow over death of senior Ali Shah Geelani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Thursday said Syed Ali Shah Geelani had set a great example in the struggle for the right to self-determination.

In a statement, he said the entire Pakistan and Kashmir nation saluted the struggle and sacrifices of Syed Ali Geelani.

Former Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani who was a great symbol of Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination.

