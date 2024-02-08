Jan rebuts BNP statement on fake form 45

Open Menu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Information Minister Balochistan Jan Achakzai has rebutted (BNP-M) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal's statement regarding fake form 45, stating that if he possesses any evidence to support his claims, he should present it to the relevant authorities.

The statement issued on Thursday further suggests that Mengal accusations might stem from anxieties about potential electoral defeat, leading him to attempt to de-legitimize the process.

It is crucial for leaders of Mengal's stature to refrain from disseminating potentially fabricated information.

Such actions can erode public trust and impede constructive dialogue, Jan Achakzai added.

More Stories From Pakistan