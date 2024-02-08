Jan Rebuts BNP Statement On Fake Form 45
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 06:22 PM
Caretaker Information Minister Balochistan Jan Achakzai has rebutted (BNP-M) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal's statement regarding fake form 45, stating that if he possesses any evidence to support his claims, he should present it to the relevant authorities
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Information Minister Balochistan Jan Achakzai has rebutted (BNP-M) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal's statement regarding fake form 45, stating that if he possesses any evidence to support his claims, he should present it to the relevant authorities.
The statement issued on Thursday further suggests that Mengal accusations might stem from anxieties about potential electoral defeat, leading him to attempt to de-legitimize the process.
It is crucial for leaders of Mengal's stature to refrain from disseminating potentially fabricated information.
Such actions can erode public trust and impede constructive dialogue, Jan Achakzai added.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru on martyrdom anniv ..
World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor
Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers its Olympics
US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot case
ECP chief commends successful election
Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Sol ..
‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)
Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM
Umar Khan, alongside Wasim Akram & Sanjay Dutt, Launches Innovation Factory’s ..
CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial Election Commissioner
CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stations
Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP chief commends successful election9 minutes ago
-
Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Solangi9 minutes ago
-
‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)9 minutes ago
-
CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial Election Commissioner9 minutes ago
-
CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stations13 minutes ago
-
All parties should accept election results: Hamza Shehbaz13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveils upgraded facilities at PIC9 minutes ago
-
Massive turnout of minorities witnesses in constituency 479 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi monitors election arrangements9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi casts vote at Riwaz Garden37 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Baluchistan Provincial Minister for Information Jan Achakzai congratulates people of Baloc ..50 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat reviews the voting process52 minutes ago