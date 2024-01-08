Open Menu

Jan Welcomes SC Decision

January 08, 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to end the lifetime disqualification of politicians under Article 62 (one) (f) of the Constitution.

The minister, in a statement, said with the top court's decision, politicians had again got the right to go to the people's court.

Now the people would decide in the upcoming general elections that who would rule the country, he added.

