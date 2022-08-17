UrduPoint.com

Jandola's People Call For Cattle Vaccination Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Residents of tribal sub division Jandola have demanded of the authorities concerned to vaccinate cattles in their area against diseases.

The residents participated in an open court held at remote area of Peeng Babbar Mala Khel by the district administration Tank in line with directives of the provincial government demanded of the government to send veterinary staff to vaccinate cattle against diseases especially the lump-skins.

During the forum which was presided over by Assistant Commissioner Tribal Sub Division Jandola Allah Noor, the participants also highlighted several other issues including repair and construction roads, clean drinking water, education and electricity etc.

Elders, public representatives and officials of the concerned departments attended the open court where in the AC patiently listened to the problems and vowed that every possible step would be taken to resolve the inhabitants at the earliest.

He said the district administration was committed to extending relief to people and directed the officials concerned to take prompt measures for resolving the issues which were highlighted during the forum.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated and added that strict action would be taken against those who created hurdles in prompt resolution of problems being faced by people.

The residents hailed the district administration for initiating the move to address their problems at their doorstep.

