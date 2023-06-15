UrduPoint.com

Jane Marriott Appointed As New British High Commissioner To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Jane Marriott appointed as new British High Commissioner to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The United Kingdom has announced the appointment of Jane Marriott OBE as the next British High Commissioner to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The first female British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane is due to take up her role in mid-July, said a news release.

Prior to this appointment, Jane Marriott was the High Commissioner to Kenya from September 2019 to June 2023.

In this role she delivered a new UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership, strengthening ties across mutual prosperity, sustainable development, security and stability, people-to-people links and tackling climate change.

Under Jane's leadership, she oversaw the launch of new clean, green, sustainable energy projects as well as delivering UK-Kenyan cooperation to create the first-ever Kenyan Marine Commando Unit, underlining the UK's commitment to the fight against terrorism in Kenya and the region.

Jane also supported the restoration of over 1,000 hectares of deforested land, and under her leadership, the UK established a 'Digital Access Programme' in partnership with Kenyan stakeholders in the tech industry to train users on digital inclusion, cyber hygiene, and the regulation of online content.

Jane brings a wealth of thematic and regional experience to her new role having joined the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in 2001, following roles in the Cabinet Office and Home Office.

She has previously served as Director of the UK's Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit; Joint FCDO Director for the middle East and North Africa; Ambassador to Sana'a, Yemen (2013-15); Deputy and Acting Ambassador to Tehran; and as an adviser to the US Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard Holbrooke. She has also completed two diplomatic postings to Iraq and one to Afghanistan.

"I am incredibly excited to be appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan – a country I am delighted to have visited twice before," Jane said following the announcement of her appointment.

" I am looking forward to getting to know this culturally rich and deeply diverse country even better. The United Kingdom's relationship with Pakistan is rooted in shared history. Our people-to-people ties bind our countries together in common partnership, which I will be aiming to strengthen further," she remarked.

