Jane Marriott condemns terrorist attack ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott condemned the terrorist attacks in Pakistan on Wednesday, ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 8.

On her social media account at X (formerly Twitter), she said: “As Pakistan prepares to head to the polls tomorrow, I am appalled by today’s terrorist attacks and condemn those seeking to prevent people from voting.

The High Commissioner extended her sympathies to the aggrieved families of the victims of the tragic events.