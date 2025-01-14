Jangalkhel police arrested 2 armed suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Jangalkhel police on Tuesday arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons from their possessions.

The police team recovered Kalashnikov, pistol and dozens of cartridges from the accused during patrolling, the police spokesman said.

The police registered cases against the accused and started further investigation

