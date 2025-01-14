Open Menu

Jangalkhel Police Arrested 2 Armed Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Jangalkhel police arrested 2 armed suspects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Jangalkhel police on Tuesday arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons from their possessions.

The police team recovered Kalashnikov, pistol and dozens of cartridges from the accused during patrolling, the police spokesman said.

The police registered cases against the accused and started further investigation

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR

Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Petrol price likely to be increased in local marke ..

Petrol price likely to be increased in local markets

8 minutes ago
 Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts ..

Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s ent ..

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievemen ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievement Award

22 minutes ago
 SEC reviews report on honey production development ..

SEC reviews report on honey production development project

22 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuw ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait

1 hour ago
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and threa ..

18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..

2 hours ago
 Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ init ..

Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open

2 hours ago
 WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing ..

WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing worl ..

HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft

2 hours ago
 UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, clima ..

UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action

3 hours ago
 UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness ..

UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Econo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan