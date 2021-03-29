Jani Khel tribal leaders end protest after successful dialogues : Zia Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that Jani Khel tribal leaders have announced to end their protest after successful dialogues with the government team .

Addressing press conference alongwith Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information kamrank Bangash and Minister Transport,Shah Muhammad Wazir after successful negotiations on Jani Khel incident with the jirga leaders,he said "Pakhtuns are capable of resolving issues through dialogue." " After consensus on all issues, protest was declared to end peacefully", he said.

He said that all genuine demands of Jani Khel tribal leaders have been accepted that include martyrs package for four youth killed in the terrorist incident and a roadmap will be drawn up to restore peace in the area." He said "development package will be given for the area and close working Clcoordination will be maintained between the tribal leaders and the government for the development of Jani Khel.

" "We will not allow anyone to disturb the peace of the province" , he said.

Ziaullah Bangash sai that protesters were peaceful and did not endanger anyone's life or property.

"Government's writ will be maintained in any case, the matter is taken very seriously. Our sympathies are with the families of martyr," he said.

According to agreement all those arrested during protests would be released immediately.

He said that government would hold a transparent investigation into the killing of martyrs. After consensus on all issues, the protest was declared to end peacefully.

He said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to resolve all resolve all issues tribal people in merged districts and launched mega-development projects for the welfare of people.