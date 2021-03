Jani Khel tribe concludes agreement with Govt to end sit-in

The government and Jani Khel tribe on Monday concluded an agreement, where the latter accepted to end the protest and sit-in with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The government and Jani Khel tribe on Monday concluded an agreement, where the latter accepted to end the protest and sit-in with immediate effect.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the Commissioner Office, Bannu, where Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan presided over the proceedings and counter-signed the agreement inked by Joint Qaumi (Afridi, Orakzai and Marwat) Jirga and elders of Jani Khel tribe, according to the information available with APP.

The Chief Minister on the occasion distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 2.5 million to the four bereaved families.

The tribe was protesting against the killing of four youth and demanding arrest of the culprits.

According to the Agreement, the government will hold a transparent inquiry into the incident and punish perpetrators responsible for the killing.

A Shuhada (martyrs) compensation package will be given to families of the four deceased. The government will introduce Special development package for Jani Khel.

The government will ensure peace in Jani Khel by clearing all armed groups in the area, while the locals will be allowed possession of weapons with license and their houses will not be demolished.

Within three months, the government will carry out review of already apprehended individuals of Jani Khel tribe and the innocent will be released immediately.

However, the cases of those found guilty will be dealt with as per the law of the State.

The locals of Jani Khel will be given access to government officials for addressing their other problems.

