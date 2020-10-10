UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jannat Mirza Demands Removal Of Ban On TikTok

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 01:14 PM

Jannat Mirza demands removal of ban on TikTok  

The TikTok sensation who recently crossed 10million followers says it is the source of earning for many peoples, and suggests that terms and rules for its usage should be strict rather than banning it permanently.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) Pakistan top TikToker Jannat Mirza has demanded removal of the ban on video-sharing app.

Jannat Mirza said that the App should not be banned but the rules, terms and conditions for its used should be improved.

“TikTok is a good app and everyone has access to this,” said Ms Jannat, adding that huge talent surfaced through this App.

“Banning it is not the solution. Just develop your rules, terms and conditions for its usage,” she added.

She also stated that it was source of earning for many people but unfortunately it was used for many negative activities.

Jannat Mirza recently became the country’s top TikToker by having over 10 million followers.

However, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked the App for its “immoral content”.

“We repeatedly asked the management of TikTok to block the immoral content but they never bothered to reply, so we have decided to block this App in Pakistan,” said the Spokesperson.

He said that they completely ignored Pakistan’s requests for review of its content.

TikTok was banned earlier in India and also in the US.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Top Million

Recent Stories

AIG condoles with family of martyr ASI

28 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges battle against stress ..

29 seconds ago

More than 10 million virus cases in Latin America, ..

31 seconds ago

Hazara police arrested 389 notorious criminals in ..

32 seconds ago

Russia Registers Fresh Single-Day Record of 12,846 ..

38 seconds ago

MPA Jalil Sharqpuri says he’ll not tender resign ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.