Jannat Mirza demands removal of ban on TikTok  

The TikTok sensation who recently crossed 10million followers says it is the source of earning for many peoples, and suggests that terms and rules for its usage should be strict rather than banning it permanently.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) Pakistan top TikToker Jannat Mirza has demanded removal of the ban on video-sharing app.

Jannat Mirza said that the App should not be banned but the rules, terms and conditions for its used should be improved.

“TikTok is a good app and everyone has access to this,” said Ms Jannat, adding that huge talent surfaced through this App.

“Banning it is not the solution. Just develop your rules, terms and conditions for its usage,” she added.

She also stated that it was source of earning for many people but unfortunately it was used for many negative activities.

Jannat Mirza recently became the country’s top TikToker by having over 10 million followers.

However, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked the App for its “immoral content”.

“We repeatedly asked the management of TikTok to block the immoral content but they never bothered to reply, so we have decided to block this App in Pakistan,” said the Spokesperson.

He said that they completely ignored Pakistan’s requests for review of its content.

TikTok was banned earlier in India and also in the US.