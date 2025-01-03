Open Menu

January 4 To Be Observed As "Kashmiri Children Day" Across AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

January 4 to be observed as "Kashmiri Children Day" across AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) As per the directions of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Ch. Anwarul Haque, January 4, 2025 will be observed as "Kashmiri Children Day" across Azad Jammu and Kashmir to draw world attention towards the sufferings of the children of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are the victims of Indian aggression and brutality for last 3.5 decades. A circular has been formally issued by the Department of Services and General Administration of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in this regard.

The AJK Prime Minister, while highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri children, said that during decades of turmoil, hundreds of children fell prey to the bullets of Indian occupation forces whereas tens of thousands of children have been rendered orphaned. "Similarly, hundreds of children have been blinded due to blatant use of pellet guns and direct gunshots by the Indian forces which deprived hundreds of children from their eye sight", the PM said,

He asserted that a number of children have been injured or disabled due to use of excessive force by the Indian army during military operations.

besides, the unprovoked firing by the Indian forces on the LoC had left behind a harrowing legacy in the shape of injured and disabled children across the LoC . He said that the purpose of observing this day was to draw the attention of the international community towards India’s brutality and aggression and take stalk in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has been directed to attribute this year’s tree plantation campaign to the Kashmiri children.

