UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

January 5 Reminds UN Resolution Adopted This Day Not Implemented: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

January 5 reminds UN resolution adopted this day not implemented: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that January 5 reminds the United Nations that the Security Council resolution adopted on this day in 1949 to grant the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir the right to self-determination has not yet been implemented.

In a tweet on the occasion of right to self-determination day being observed today, he said that the right to self-will was a fundamental human and a universal legal right.

Shibli Faraz said that denial of self- will right was denial of human freedom, values and principles as it was an integral part of the values of human dignity.

Paying tributes to Kashmiri freedom fighters, he said that no oppressor has been able to force them to give up their just struggle for this legitimate, fundamental democratic right.

He urged the world community to break its silence on Indian crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has become an advocate and ambassador of Kashmiris at every international forum and was fighting the case of valiant Kashmiris vigorously and exposing the real black face of India.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu January

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid heads UAE delegation to 41st ..

1 minute ago

Peace In Indian Ocean Region & Prevailing Geo-stra ..

23 minutes ago

China reports 33 new coronavirus infections

46 minutes ago

Historic summit to usher in fifth decade of GCC

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 85.23 million

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.