UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

January 5 To Be Observed As Right To Self Determination Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:12 PM

January 5 to be observed as Right to Self determination Day

The citizens of Hyderabad would observe January 05 as right to self determination day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The citizens of Hyderabad would observe January 05 as right to self determination day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the programme, a rally will be taken out from office of the Deputy Commissioner, Shahbaz Building to office of Pakistan Post at Thandi Sarak to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Ms Ayesha Abro would led the rally while officers and officials of different government departments and members of the civil society would also participate.

The participants of the rally would express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir who were struggling for their right to self determination since last 72 years.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Civil Society Jammu Hyderabad January Pakistan Post From Government

Recent Stories

Solskjaer dismisses Van Persie criticism

1 minute ago

Medical Superintendent claims upgrading health fac ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioners directs elimination of polyth ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University awards four PhD degrees in vario ..

2 minutes ago

Illegal construction demolished in Multan

13 minutes ago

Punjab University issues date-sheets for MA, MSc e ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.