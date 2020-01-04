January 5 to be observed as Right to Self determination Day

The citizens of Hyderabad would observe January 05 as right to self determination day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The citizens of Hyderabad would observe January 05 as right to self determination day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the programme, a rally will be taken out from office of the Deputy Commissioner, Shahbaz Building to office of Pakistan Post at Thandi Sarak to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Ms Ayesha Abro would led the rally while officers and officials of different government departments and members of the civil society would also participate.

The participants of the rally would express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir who were struggling for their right to self determination since last 72 years.