January; the coldest month of winter season: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Sunday said January would be the coldest month of the ongoing winter season.

During the month, temperature would fall in plain areas whereas more snowfall would be expected in northern hilly areas, he told APP.

It would add intensity of fog during late night and early morning hours in plain areas of the country including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, he said.