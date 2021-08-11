JAP chairman for educating youth about struggle for Pakistan

Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) Chairman Muhammad Azhar Siddique on Wednesday stressed the need for educating youth about the struggle and sacrifices of forefathers for securing a separate homeland while celebrating independence day on August 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) Chairman Muhammad Azhar Siddique on Wednesday stressed the need for educating youth about the struggle and sacrifices of forefathers for securing a separate homeland while celebrating independence day on August 14.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan was facing many challenges by the enemy on many fronts including economic, media and others which had strengthened our ideological basis.

He said the entire nation, especially the new generation, should be acquainted about the Pakistan movement, two-nation theory and the visions of the heroes of freedom movement.

Azhar said the role of parents, teachers and media was important in this regard and certainly could help in overcoming our present-day challenges. He underscored the need for concerted efforts in this regard as it was a big challenge in the current scenario.

He said the independence day provided an opportunity to reaffirm commitment to the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to the aspirations of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal who wantedto see the Muslim community flourishing in a separate homeland without any fear of oppression,intolerance, inequality and injustice.