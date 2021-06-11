UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JAP Terms Budget As People-friendly

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:33 PM

JAP terms budget as people-friendly

Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) appreciated the federal budget 2021-22 and termed it people-friendly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) appreciated the Federal budget 2021-22 and termed it people-friendly.

Talking to APP here on Friday, JAP Chairman Muhammad Azhar Siddique said that the country was passing through difficult situation due to coronavirus pandemic but, despite the fact, the PTI government managed a people-friendly budget.

He said that the comprehensive tax relief measures announced for trade, industries, service and other sectors would not only create more job opportunities but also pave the way for prosperity and development in the country.

It shows the sincerity of the government for economic revival in the country, he added.

Azhar said the government was sincere in bringing change in the life of people as it allocated Rs 260 billion under Ehsas programme.

He said that the amount would be spent to provide relief to the downtrodden and weak segments of the society. For low-income people, the project of affordable housing had been given top priority in the budget, he added.

He also appreciated the 10 per cent increase in salaries and pensions of the government employees in the budget, adding that their salaries had also been increased by 25 per cent earlier in March this year.

He said that the government reserved amounts in the budget for construction of various dams which would not only provide cheap electricity but also prove beneficial for agriculture, which was the backbone of our economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Budget Agriculture Job March Government Top Billion Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

5-day anti-polio drive successfully concludes in A ..

28 seconds ago

$1.1 billion allocated to import Covid vaccine, po ..

29 seconds ago

Naval Chief calls on Air Chief at AHQ

32 seconds ago

Tennis: French Open results

5 minutes ago

Rumi terms budget best amid challenges, seeks 2 pc ..

5 minutes ago

Salient features Income Tax measures, reliefs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.