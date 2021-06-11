JAP terms budget as people-friendly

Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) appreciated the federal budget 2021-22 and termed it people-friendly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) appreciated the Federal budget 2021-22 and termed it people-friendly.

Talking to APP here on Friday, JAP Chairman Muhammad Azhar Siddique said that the country was passing through difficult situation due to coronavirus pandemic but, despite the fact, the PTI government managed a people-friendly budget.

He said that the comprehensive tax relief measures announced for trade, industries, service and other sectors would not only create more job opportunities but also pave the way for prosperity and development in the country.

It shows the sincerity of the government for economic revival in the country, he added.

Azhar said the government was sincere in bringing change in the life of people as it allocated Rs 260 billion under Ehsas programme.

He said that the amount would be spent to provide relief to the downtrodden and weak segments of the society. For low-income people, the project of affordable housing had been given top priority in the budget, he added.

He also appreciated the 10 per cent increase in salaries and pensions of the government employees in the budget, adding that their salaries had also been increased by 25 per cent earlier in March this year.

He said that the government reserved amounts in the budget for construction of various dams which would not only provide cheap electricity but also prove beneficial for agriculture, which was the backbone of our economy.