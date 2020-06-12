JAP terms federal budget people-friendly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation forum, on Friday appreciated the Federal budget 2020-21 and termed it people-friendly.

Talking to APP here, JAP chairman Muhammad Azhar Siddique said that the country was passing through difficult situation due to coronavirus pandemic but despite it, the PTI government managed a people-friendly budget.

He said that no new tax had been levied in the federal budget, which was really commendable.

He said the government was sincere bringing a change in the life of people as it allocated Rs 208 billion under Ehsas programme.

He said that the amount would be spent to provide relief to the down-trodden and weak segments of the society.

He said the government had also reserved Rs 179 billion for providing subsidies in energy, food and other sectors and it was aimed at providing relief to common man.