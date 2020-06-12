UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JAP Terms Federal Budget People-friendly

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

JAP terms federal budget people-friendly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation forum, on Friday appreciated the Federal budget 2020-21 and termed it people-friendly.

Talking to APP here, JAP chairman Muhammad Azhar Siddique said that the country was passing through difficult situation due to coronavirus pandemic but despite it, the PTI government managed a people-friendly budget.

He said that no new tax had been levied in the federal budget, which was really commendable.

He said the government was sincere bringing a change in the life of people as it allocated Rs 208 billion under Ehsas programme.

He said that the amount would be spent to provide relief to the down-trodden and weak segments of the society.

He said the government had also reserved Rs 179 billion for providing subsidies in energy, food and other sectors and it was aimed at providing relief to common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Budget Man Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

48 seconds ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

12 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

16 minutes ago

Former TV host Ayesha Sana booked in bogus cheque ..

25 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, Germ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.