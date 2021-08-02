JAP urges govt to raise Kashmir issue at international forums

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) has urged the government to take concrete steps for raising the Kashmir issue at international forums

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) has urged the government to take concrete steps for raising the Kashmir issue at international forums.

Talking to APP here on Monday, JAP Chairman Muhammad Azhar Siddique said that two years ago, special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was revoked on August 5, 2019, but the United Nations (UN) and other so-called champions of human rights remained silent on the issue. "This silence is a criminal act and condemnable," he added.

He said that the step was a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and it could not change the disputed status of the held Valley. He said that the step had exposed India's nefarious designs against the oppressed Kashmiris as well as the Modi government's hegemonic policies through subjugation of minorities.

He said that India had converted the IIOJ&K into a virtual prison where peaceful Kashmirs were facing the worst form of repression. "Kashmiris have been deprived of all fundamental rights including freedom of speech, movement and liberties," he added.

Azhar said that revoking of the special status was aimed to change the demographic structure of the IIOJ&K and Pakistan should not remain silent over it.

He said that the government should take concrete steps to raise the issue at international forums so that the international community could put pressure on India to restore the special status of IIOJ&K and hold a plebiscite.