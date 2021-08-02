UrduPoint.com

JAP Urges Govt To Raise Kashmir Issue At International Forums

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:14 PM

JAP urges govt to raise Kashmir issue at international forums

The Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) has urged the government to take concrete steps for raising the Kashmir issue at international forums

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) has urged the government to take concrete steps for raising the Kashmir issue at international forums.

Talking to APP here on Monday, JAP Chairman Muhammad Azhar Siddique said that two years ago, special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was revoked on August 5, 2019, but the United Nations (UN) and other so-called champions of human rights remained silent on the issue. "This silence is a criminal act and condemnable," he added.

He said that the step was a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and it could not change the disputed status of the held Valley. He said that the step had exposed India's nefarious designs against the oppressed Kashmiris as well as the Modi government's hegemonic policies through subjugation of minorities.

He said that India had converted the IIOJ&K into a virtual prison where peaceful Kashmirs were facing the worst form of repression. "Kashmiris have been deprived of all fundamental rights including freedom of speech, movement and liberties," he added.

Azhar said that revoking of the special status was aimed to change the demographic structure of the IIOJ&K and Pakistan should not remain silent over it.

He said that the government should take concrete steps to raise the issue at international forums so that the international community could put pressure on India to restore the special status of IIOJ&K and hold a plebiscite.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Jammu August Criminals 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Customs on Iranian-Afghan Border Reopened After Cl ..

Customs on Iranian-Afghan Border Reopened After Clashes in Neighboring Country - ..

4 minutes ago
 Springboks not boring, says coach after All Blacks ..

Springboks not boring, says coach after All Blacks boss falls asleep

4 minutes ago
 'It sucks': Canada shock USA to reach Olympic wome ..

'It sucks': Canada shock USA to reach Olympic women's football final

4 minutes ago
 DNA of prime suspect in minor girl molestation-mur ..

DNA of prime suspect in minor girl molestation-murder case returns positive: Adv ..

12 minutes ago
 Punjab to participate in Dubai expo: Mian Aslam

Punjab to participate in Dubai expo: Mian Aslam

12 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on loss of huma ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on loss of human lives

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.