JAP welcomes LHC verdict about virginity tests of rape victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation organisation, has termed the Lahore High Court ( LHC) decision about virginity tests of sexual assault survivors a landmark judgment, declaring the practice illegal and unconstitutional.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, JAP Chairman Muhammad Azhar Siddique said that the virginity tests, two-finger and hymen tests, had been abolished all-over the world for the medico-legal examination of the rape victims after the introduction of DNA test, but despite that the practice was continued in Pakistan.

He said that woman rights activists, civil society and academics had long been advocating that the unethical tests to determine virginity of women were unreliable and unnecessary, and had no scientific basis.

Finally, the LHC declared that the tests offend the personal dignity of the female victims and it was against the right to life and right to dignity, enshrined in Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution, he added.

He underlined the need for effective implementation of the verdict. The authorities concerned should devise appropriate medico-legal protocols in line with the international practices for examining the victims of sexual violence with all the care and sensitivity, he added.

Sheraz Zaka, a public interest litigation lawyer, also appreciated the LHC verdict and stated that the demeaning practice of virginity tests were against the dignity of women. He said that the verdict was in accordance with Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution, which guaranteed right to life and dignity.

However, he said that it was very important to enhance the capacity of the police investigators and prosecution to bring the rapists to book. He said that modern methods should be adopted in criminal cases, especially rape and sexual assault. Methods including forensic testing and other less invasive ways were available to investigate the rape cases, he added.