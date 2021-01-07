UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JAP Welcomes LHC Verdict About Virginity Tests Of Rape Victims

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

JAP welcomes LHC verdict about virginity tests of rape victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest litigation organisation, has termed the Lahore High Court ( LHC) decision about virginity tests of sexual assault survivors a landmark judgment, declaring the practice illegal and unconstitutional.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, JAP Chairman Muhammad Azhar Siddique said that the virginity tests, two-finger and hymen tests, had been abolished all-over the world for the medico-legal examination of the rape victims after the introduction of DNA test, but despite that the practice was continued in Pakistan.

He said that woman rights activists, civil society and academics had long been advocating that the unethical tests to determine virginity of women were unreliable and unnecessary, and had no scientific basis.

Finally, the LHC declared that the tests offend the personal dignity of the female victims and it was against the right to life and right to dignity, enshrined in Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution, he added.

He underlined the need for effective implementation of the verdict. The authorities concerned should devise appropriate medico-legal protocols in line with the international practices for examining the victims of sexual violence with all the care and sensitivity, he added.

Sheraz Zaka, a public interest litigation lawyer, also appreciated the LHC verdict and stated that the demeaning practice of virginity tests were against the dignity of women. He said that the verdict was in accordance with Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution, which guaranteed right to life and dignity.

However, he said that it was very important to enhance the capacity of the police investigators and prosecution to bring the rapists to book. He said that modern methods should be adopted in criminal cases, especially rape and sexual assault. Methods including forensic testing and other less invasive ways were available to investigate the rape cases, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Lahore High Court Police Civil Society Criminals Women All

Recent Stories

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

6 minutes ago

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attor ..

14 minutes ago

Pak- Cuba trade, business cooperation need of hour ..

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes KP govt for s ..

14 minutes ago

Fruits valuing $138.891mln, vegetables $77.184 mil ..

16 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs 1300 to Rs 115,300

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.