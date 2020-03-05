UrduPoint.com
Japan Always Supports Pakistan In Crisis: Chairman NDMA

Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Thursday said Japan has always provided support and solace to Pakistan in the times of distress and crisis.

He stated this in a meeting with Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda, a press release said.

Chairman NDMA had highlighted that Pakistan was severely challenged by climate change and was currently facing a myriad of problems due to this phenomenon.

He apprised the Japanese Envoy on the prevailing locust situation in Pakistan and measures being undertaken to control the locust swarms in various part of the country.

He also highlighted the challenges faced in effective surveillance of the locust and its eradication. He particularly noted that NDMA would be obliged if Japan could assist in procurement of modern technology and equipment for air and ground spray for locust control.

Ambassador Matsuda acknowledged that Pakistan was a food basket for the world and assured Japan government would extend all possible support to Pakistan in terms of financial assistance and technology to save its cash crops from the locust envision.

The situation arising due to the worldwide spread of coronavirus also came under discussion.

Japanese Ambassador appreciated that Pakistan has undertaken appropriate preventive measures to keep the coronavirus infected patients to the minimum.

He also shared the measures taken by Japanese Government against the coronavirus infection spread.

Both sides agreed upon the need of sharing of data and information for the disease control.

Chairman NDMA has expressed his gratitude to the visiting Japanese envoy for his concerns over locust invasion in Pakistan and for the offer of support from the government of Japan.

