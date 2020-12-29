UrduPoint.com
Japan Always With Pakistan In Difficult Time: Syed Nadeem

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Japan always with Pakistan in difficult time: Syed Nadeem

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Honorary Consul General of Japan in Balochistan Syed Nadeem Alam Shah on Tuesday said Japan is one of dearest and most sincere friend of Pakistan and it has always stood with Pakistan in a difficult time.

He said the Japan has given over 105 million Dollar of grant to Pakistan for copping the deadly virus and other pandemic diseases which proved it for most sincere friend of Pakistan saying that Japan would give more grant to increase capacity for prevention and also prepare for any future threat in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to media, Honorary Consul General of Japan in Balochistan Syed Nadeem Alam Shah said equipment and machinery would be purchased under this grant which would be provided to medical institutions.

He said at least 30 types of medical devices besides X-ray machine to be provided to the hospitals in Pakistan through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The embassy and the NDMA have been working together since the beginning of COVID- 19 in Pakistan and are giving first priority to the front line staff in medical institutions, he said.

