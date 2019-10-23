Japan ambassador inaugurates school in Nankana Sahib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan ,Mr. Kuninori Matsuda Wednesday inaugurated a Primary school in Union Council Rehan Wala of district Nankana Sahib which was built with the financial assistance of worth US $ 90,535 provided by the government of Japan to Rural Community Development Society (RCDS), a local development organization.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the newly constructed building of the primary school in Mandi Faizabad, Union Council Rehan Wala ,said a statement issued by embassy of Japan here.

Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda, members of RCDS, school children and community representatives attended the inauguration ceremony.

The school project, funded by the government of Japan, aims at providing basic education facility to children of less advantaged communities.

This school includes seven classrooms, office, a multiple purpose hall and a room for school library.

The building is also equipped with the facility of electrification, water supply and washrooms for students and teachers.

Earlier, there was no public school in nearby communities and most of the poor students were not able to afford schooling in private schools.

Construction of the school building in Mandi Faizabad will help over 150 boys and girls of the surrounding areas avail quality education in affordable way.

Talking to the ceremony ,Kuninori Matsuda congratulated the RCDS for completing the project in a professional way.

He expressed his hope that both the parents and school management would work together and ensure their children take full advantage of this newly learning opportunity.

Japan will continue to support the people of Pakistan to improve their living standards, the ambassador said.