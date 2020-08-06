UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Announces 318 Mln Japanese Yen To JDS Program In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Japan announces 318 mln Japanese Yen to JDS program in Pakistan

The Government of Japan on Thursday announced grant aid worth around 318 million Japanese Yen for the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) program in Islamic Republic of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Government of Japan on Thursday announced grant aid worth around 318 million Japanese Yen for the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) program in Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori and Noor Ahmed, Secretary of Ministry of Economic Affairs, have signed an Exchange of Notes (E/N) on this program, a press release said.

A Grant Agreement (G/A) for the aforementioned program was also signed between Rahman Shah, Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Economic Affairs and Shigeki Furuta, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office.

JDS is designed to support social and economic development of the country by providing government officials an opportunity to obtain Master's or Doctoral degree in Japan in order to strengthen the administrative capacity of officials.

The participants of JDS program who are involved in formulation and implementation of policies are expected to learn in partner universities in Japan and acquire knowledge of their specialties as well as the know-hows of how Japan became a country as it is today.

As JDS in Pakistan was started from 2018 and has four batches in consecutive four years, Pakistan is experiencing the third batch of the program this year.

For the third batch, the maximum number of the slots for JDS participants in Pakistan are eighteen (18) seats for Master's degree and two (2) seats for Doctoral degree.

Shigeki Furuta mentioned " This program will provide young and promising government officials with significant opportunity to study and obtain master's or PhD degrees in universities in Japan. Those who attend this program are anticipated to play leading roles of the government in the future in formulating and implementing social and economic policies for the development of Pakistan. Japan is a unique country with a history of building a liberal nation with advancement in socio-economy and technology from scratch after the World War II. I am quite sure that the JDS fellows will gain public administrative capacity together with wider and deeper knowledge and broad human networks through this program. "Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan has said that JDS scholarship is expected to contribute to capacity building of civil servants, which will augment their skill to formulate and implement socio-economic development plans in Pakistan. Japan will continue to contribute especially for education sector for the prosperous future of Pakistan, said the Ambassador.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Education Young Japan 2018 World War From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

37 minutes ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

37 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 infection rates among UAE citizens increa ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan Al Mazrouei’s family donates AED1 million ..

2 hours ago

Shamsa bint Hamdan allocates AED5 million from ‘ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.