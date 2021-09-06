UrduPoint.com

Japan Announces Official Logo To Celebrate 70th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations With Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Japan announces official logo to celebrate 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :To commence the celebrations of Year 2022 which marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, the Government of Japan has announced the Official Logo for this special occasion signifying historic relations between Japan and Pakistan.

The logo epitomizes the hope for further development of friendly ties between Japan and Pakistan through the depiction of pigeons as the symbols of peace and friendship in origami style, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Besides commemorating the 70th anniversary of friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan, the year 2022 will also be celebrated as "Japan-Southwest Asia Exchange Year" to further strengthen bilateral relationship between Japan and each country of Southwest Asia including Pakistan.

The logo will be used throughout 2022 in all events endorsed as official events of the Celebration Year. The information on events endorsement will be shared later on.

On the occasion of the announcement of official logo, MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to both the people of Japan and Pakistan for their significant contributions in solidifying this friendship over the last 70 years.

"Let's celebrate this momentous occasion with renewed zeal and fervor to further strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two countries", said the Ambassador.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Japan All Government Best Asia

Recent Stories

Proposal to reduce power tariff in winter supporte ..

Proposal to reduce power tariff in winter supported: Mian Zahid Hussain

5 minutes ago
 UAE Government Development and the Future Office l ..

UAE Government Development and the Future Office launched the &#039;Futureneers& ..

25 minutes ago
 21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry o ..

21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Techno ..

25 minutes ago
 Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

36 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membershi ..

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membership

40 minutes ago
 SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision ..

SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision related to Al Hosn Green Pass

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.