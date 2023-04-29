UrduPoint.com

Japan Announces 'Spring Conferment Of Decoration' For Imtiaz Ahmad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Government of Japan has announced the 2023 "Spring Conferment of Decorations" for Imtiaz Ahmad former Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan in recognition of his contribution to strengthen bilateral relations and promote friendship between Japan and Pakistan.

According to a statement of the Japan Embassy in Pakistan, the former envoy will be decorated with "the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star.

Imtiaz Ahmad had served as a diplomat in Japan four times, for more than 16 years and had held almost every post from young diplomat to the Ambassador in Japan.

He has also acquired a broad knowledge of Japanese language, culture and history, which led to his significant contribution to the enhancement of our relations in many fields.

In addition to his regular diplomatic activities, he has made a great contribution to the Japanese people.

While paying tribute to Mr. Imriaz, the embassy said, during his tenure as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo, the Great East Japan Earthquake occurred on March 11, 2011.

After the earthquake, he reached out to the Pakistani community in Tokyo and visited the affected areas with them every weekend to serve Pakistani food and distribute relief supplies.

Many Japanese people were moved by the dedication from him and Pakistani people, and his presence with the disaster victims was highly praised by the Pakistani and Japanese media.

Pakistan

