UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Appreciates IDE-JETRO, SPDI For Holding First-ever Online Workshop

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:10 PM

Japan appreciates IDE-JETRO, SPDI for holding first-ever online workshop

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Embassy of Japan has welcomed and appreciated its Institute of Developing Economies (IDE-JETRO) and Pakistan's Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) for holding the first-ever online workshop last week (May 26) that provided a platform to experts of both the sides to deliberate on different topics.

The workshop had started after opening remarks and mutual introduction by IDE-JETRO President FUKAO Kyoji and SDPI Executive Director Abid Q Suleri, a Japanese embassy news release said on Tuesday.

Following which, the experts from both sides made presentations and discussed the topics such as "Labor Force Participation of Women, Geographical Simulation Model of IDE, Financial Inclusion in Pakistan, and Sustainable Recovery from COVID 19 and Pakistan's Fiscal Policy." The Embassy said it had always been committed to promoting think-tank cooperation between Japan and Pakistan, and "we assume that this event symbolizes steady development of cooperation between leading institutions in both countries.

"According to the news release, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori believed that this kind of events would contribute to enhancing intellectual network between the two countries, which would be celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relationship in 2022.

"By accumulating online dialogues, workshops, lectures and etc., we can surely develop interactions between our experts beyond borders despite current COVID-19 circumstances. I'm really thankful for both organizations to take excellent initiative for development of think-tank cooperation, which we will continue to support in the future," the envoy said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Japan May Women Event From

Recent Stories

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

42 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

3 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

4 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.