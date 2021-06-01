Japan appreciates IDE-JETRO, SPDI for holding first-ever online workshop

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Embassy of Japan has welcomed and appreciated its Institute of Developing Economies (IDE-JETRO) and Pakistan's Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) for holding the first-ever online workshop last week (May 26) that provided a platform to experts of both the sides to deliberate on different topics.

The workshop had started after opening remarks and mutual introduction by IDE-JETRO President FUKAO Kyoji and SDPI Executive Director Abid Q Suleri, a Japanese embassy news release said on Tuesday.

Following which, the experts from both sides made presentations and discussed the topics such as "Labor Force Participation of Women, Geographical Simulation Model of IDE, Financial Inclusion in Pakistan, and Sustainable Recovery from COVID 19 and Pakistan's Fiscal Policy." The Embassy said it had always been committed to promoting think-tank cooperation between Japan and Pakistan, and "we assume that this event symbolizes steady development of cooperation between leading institutions in both countries.

"According to the news release, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori believed that this kind of events would contribute to enhancing intellectual network between the two countries, which would be celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relationship in 2022.

"By accumulating online dialogues, workshops, lectures and etc., we can surely develop interactions between our experts beyond borders despite current COVID-19 circumstances. I'm really thankful for both organizations to take excellent initiative for development of think-tank cooperation, which we will continue to support in the future," the envoy said.