Japan Awards Imperial Decoration To Zafar Mahmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:32 PM

Japan awards imperial decoration to Zafar Mahmood

The Government of Japan announced the recipients of the 2020 Autumn Imperial Decorations, including Zafar Mahmood of Pakistan in recognition of his significant contribution towards further promotion of friendly relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Government of Japan announced the recipients of the 2020 Autumn Imperial Decorations, including Zafar Mahmood of Pakistan in recognition of his significant contribution towards further promotion of friendly relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

According to a press release, Zafar Mahmood, Former President of MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP), visiting Professor at the Department of Japanese Language, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), will be decorated with The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, one of the highest orders awarded in the name of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

On November 3, the Government of Japan announced the foreign recipients of the 2020 Autumn Imperial Decorations that includes 141 foreign nationals who have made significant contributions to the promotion of relations between Japan and other countries in their respective fields.

Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, had extended his heartfelt congratulations to Zafar for being among the foreign recipients of this year's autumn decorations. "The conferment of Japan's prestigious Imperial Decorations upon a Pakistani national this year is acknowledgment of the recipient's efforts towards friendly and stronger Japan- Pakistan relations," said the ambassador.

More Stories From Pakistan

