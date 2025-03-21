Japan awards MEXT Research Scholarships to 11 Pakistani students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The government of Japan has awarded eleven outstanding Pakistani students the esteemed MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, sports, Science and Technology of Japan) Research Scholarships for the 2025 academic year.

These scholarships will enable the students to pursue Master’s and Doctoral degrees at leading Japanese universities, fostering academic excellence and strengthening bilateral ties.

The MEXT Research Scholarship, a flagship program of the Japanese government, provides fully funded opportunities for graduate/postgraduate studies globally, including Pakistan. Besides the scholarships granted through the Embassy, numerous Pakistani students also secure MEXT scholarships annually through direct applications to Japanese universities.

The Embassy of Japan organized a pre-departure orientation session for the scholarship grantees. The orientation session included detailed briefings on the program, along with invaluable insights and personal experiences shared by Pakistani alumni of Japanese universities. These alumni offered practical advice and guidance to the new scholars embarking on their academic journey in Japan.

Following the orientation, AKAMATSU Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, hosted an iftar reception at his official residence to honor the members of MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP) as well as to bid farewell to the departing scholarship grantees.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador AKAMATSU congratulated the students on their remarkable achievement and extended best wishes for their studies in Japan's prestigious institutions. He emphasized that the MEXT Research Scholarship offers a transformative experience, combining world-class education with the opportunity to immerse themselves in Japanese culture and society.

The ambassador expressed his hope that the scholars would return to Pakistan acquired advanced knowledge and enriching experiences, and also contribute to the nation's progress and serve as bridges of friendship between Japan and Pakistan, in collaboration with MAAP alumni. He acknowledged and appreciated MAAP's ongoing efforts in promoting Japanese educational and cultural activities, thereby reinforcing the strong bond between the two countries.

Established in 1954, the MEXT Research Scholarship program has benefited numerous Pakistani students since the first recipient traveled to Japan in 1963. These alumni are now making significant contributions to Pakistan's development across academia, public, and private sectors. The Japanese government continues to offer fully funded undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate scholarships, as well as short-term training programs, to Pakistani students throughout the year.