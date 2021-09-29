UrduPoint.com

Japan Awards 'Spring Imperial Decoration' To Feroz Shah

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 08:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The government of Japan Wednesday conferred the 2021 Spring Imperial Decoration, "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette" upon Honorary Technical Advisor of Federal board of Investment (BoI) and Director of National Engineering Corporation (NEC) Syed Feroz Alam Shah.

Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori, on behalf of his government, conferred the award upon Feroz Shah in conferral ceremony held at the envoy's official residence with limited participants amid infection prevention measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19), said a news release.

The Imperial Decoration was awarded to Feroz Shah in recognition of his dedicated contributions to promoting economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

Ambassador Matsuda congratulated Feroz Shah on receiving this prestigious imperial decoration by the government of Japan and hoped to develop closer cooperative ties between two countries along with the award's recipient.

The ambassador expressed the hope that this contribution would further promote and strengthen economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan as well as people-to-people contacts between the two friendly nations.

Syed Feroz Alam Shah has worked as Honorary Technical Advisor at the BoI since 2010, supporting business ties between Japan and Pakistan, whilst simultaneously working as a director in the private sector.

In terms of facilitation of new entrants to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Pakistan, he dedicated to assisting entry of business in the Pakistani market.

He additionally dealt with the complicated application process, cooperating with the Pakistan government.

Likewise, after formal introduction into the market, he contributed to working for the coordination of amendments to the SEZ Act to be more coherence with actual business activities.

Apart from his work furthering bilateral business ties, he has established "Pak-Japan Friendship Society (PJFS)" in 2000 in Balochistan with his brother, and been fulfilling a major role as the president from 2018.

He has also contributed to establish "Pak-Japan Culture Centre in Quetta" which promotes cultural exchange through introducing Japanese movies, Japanese marshal arts "Karate" and flower arrangement etcetera. His activities are not just focusing on strengthening economic ties but also cultural understanding between two countries.

